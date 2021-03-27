One new death, 57 new COVID-19 cases announced in Manitoba

The province announced one new death linked to COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the death toll to 933.

The death was a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg area linked to an outbreak at Grace Hospital unit 3 South.

The province also said another 57 cases of COVID were identified which brings the province’s total to 33,867 since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.3 per cent in Winnipeg and 4.2 per cent in Manitoba.

Of the new cases, 26 are from Winnipeg, 23 are from the Northern Health Region, seven in the Southern Health Region, one in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had zero cases.

There is currently 1,190 active cases and 31,744 people have recovered.

Manitoba has 60 people in hospital who have active COVID-19, including 13 in intensive care.

There are another 83 people in hospital who are no longer infectious but still require care, 15 of them are in ICU.

No new variants were announced meaning the total stays 123.

On Friday, 2,043 tests were performed, pushing the total to 575,630 since February 2020.

OUTBREAK DECLARED IN THE PAS

The province also announced a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at St. Anthony's General Hospital in the acute care inpatient unit in The Pas.

The unit has been moved to critical or red on the Pandemic Response System.

Previously announced outbreaks at CN Rail in Winnipeg and MD Practice Solutions of Manitoba Inc. in Winnipeg have been moved to restricted or orange.