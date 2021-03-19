Manitoba health officials have announced one new death linked to COVID-19 on Friday.

The person was a man in his 30s from the Northern Health Region.

Officials also said Manitoba added 93 new cases. Two previously announced cases have been removed due to a data correction, meaning there have been 33,176 cases since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 4.7 per cent in Manitoba and 3.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases announced, 39 are from the Winnipeg area, 29 are from the Northern Health Region, 14 are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 10 are in the Southern Health Region, and one is in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

No new variants were identified on Friday, but the province said one previous case which was classified as the B.1.1.7 variant has now been changed to the B.1.351 variant.

Officials said variant cases are announced after a positive test is found and therefore they are not included in the daily total as they already have been included previously.

Manitoba has 1,127 active cases and 31,130 people have recovered.

There are currently 58 people in hospital who have active COVID-19, 10 of which are in intensive care.

There are another 78 people in hospital who are no longer infectious, but still require care; 11 are in the ICU.

On Thursday, 2,130 tests were performed, bringing the total to 559,430 since February 2020.