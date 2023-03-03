One new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa

Ottawa's COVID-19, influenza and respiratory virus indicators are holding steady heading into the March Break period for students in Ontario and Quebec.

The Ottawa Public Health twice-weekly COVID-19 snapshot reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, and one new death linked to the virus.

The health unit's indicators show COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory virus levels are steady this week, and similar to last week. The health unit does warn wastewater surveillance levels show COVID-19 levels are "very high" and increasing since last week.

The March Break for students in Quebec is next week, while the March Break in Ontario is the week of March 13.

There are currently 19 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection. One person is in the ICU with COVID-19.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 47 patients (as of March 3)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 8 patients (As of March 3)

Montfort Hospital: 27 patients (As of Feb. 27)

CHEO: 4 patients (As of March 3)

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 90,157 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,021 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 14 - 20): 17.3

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 10.8 per cent

Known active cases: 323

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Feb. 21

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,455

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,807

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 616,345

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 339,161

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of March 3)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 14 in hospital, 3 in ICU (As of Feb. 28)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Feb. 28)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Feb. 28)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Feb. 15)

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

3 in hospitals

4 in long-term care homes

11 in retirement homes

5 in group homes

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

No current influenza outbreaks

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

3 in long-term care homes

6 in retirement homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.