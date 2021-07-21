One new death linked to Delta variant in Manitoba Wednesday
Manitoba public health has recorded another death linked to the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) on Wednesday.
The death was a man in his 30s from Winnipeg. The number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba has now climbed to 1,166.
Health officials also identified 44 new cases of the virus, however, 11 previously announced cases were removed due to data corrections.
Of the new cases, Winnipeg had 16 and the city's five-day test positivity rate is 2.9 per cent.
Manitoba as a whole has a test positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.
Twelve new cases are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 11 came from the Southern Health region, three in the Northern Health Region, and two in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.
There have been 57,269 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Manitoba has 916 active cases and 55,187 people have recovered.
There are 105 Manitobans in hospital related to COVID, 30 of which have active COVID-19. There are 29 people in ICU and 11 have active COVID.
On Tuesday, 1,897 tests were completed bringing the total to 859,781 since February 2020.
-
Human bones found during Vancouver Island beach cleanupVolunteers picking up garbage on a remote beach on northwestern Vancouver Island made a grisly discovery Tuesday.
-
Temperatures remain steady, haze continues in southern AlbertaAlthough daytime highs are expected to stay in the mid-20s this week, smoke aloft and morning fog has kept daytime temperatures below potential.
-
Manitoba research looking for 'existing or future risk' in mosquitoes and ticksResearchers from Brandon University are working to find present or future risks when it comes to mosquitoes and ticks in Manitoba.
-
B.C.'s wildfires a 'graphic reminder' of climate change, premier saysB.C.'s already troubling wildfire season is only expected to worsen in the days ahead, the province's premier warned Wednesday, calling the current conditions a reflection of climate change.
-
'Certainly a little frustrating': Windsor mayor surprised U.S. extending land border restrictionsWindsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he’s surprised and frustrated residents won’t be able to cross the land border into Detroit for at least another month.
-
-
'Monster' sturgeon hauled from Fraser River weighed more than 800 lbs., may be a century oldAn ancient fish caught in B.C.'s Fraser River recently is being described as an 'extremely rare' catch.
-
Storm that caused damage in Parry Sound was not a tornado, expert saysA powerful storm that ripped trees from their roots on Whitestone Lake in Parry Sound Wednesday was likely the work of a downburst, an Environment Canada meteorologist says.
-
Fire ban lifted in Calgary after air quality improvesWith a special air quality statement now lifted by Environment Canada, the City of Calgary has lifted a fire ban put in place last week.