One new death linked to Delta variant in Manitoba Wednesday

Manitoba public health has recorded another death linked to the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) on Wednesday.

The death was a man in his 30s from Winnipeg. The number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba has now climbed to 1,166.

Health officials also identified 44 new cases of the virus, however, 11 previously announced cases were removed due to data corrections.

Of the new cases, Winnipeg had 16 and the city's five-day test positivity rate is 2.9 per cent.

Manitoba as a whole has a test positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.

Twelve new cases are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 11 came from the Southern Health region, three in the Northern Health Region, and two in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

There have been 57,269 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Manitoba has 916 active cases and 55,187 people have recovered.

There are 105 Manitobans in hospital related to COVID, 30 of which have active COVID-19. There are 29 people in ICU and 11 have active COVID.

On Tuesday, 1,897 tests were completed bringing the total to 859,781 since February 2020.