One new death, seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday: MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday.

The count marks the sixth day with a single-digit case count this month. Daily counts have now remained below 25 for more than 10 days in a row.

The death was a woman in her 80s associated with a retirement home.

The region now has a total of 12,449 cases and 223 deaths, with 12,130 cases resolved leaving 96 active. There are now 3,315 cases with a variant of concern and another 260 that are mutation positive.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 19 inpatients with COVID-19. Ten of those are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and critical care. There are no staff members with COVID-19.

The only active outbreak in the region was declared on Sunday at LHSC's University Hospital in the 8TU Transplant Unit. It is the first outbreak there since early February.

The hospital confirms the outbreak involves fewer than five patients and does involve a variant of concern, but says testing has not yet determined which variant.

As of Saturday, the MLHU says 355,268 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region, bringing vaccine coverage to 69.6 per cent of residents over age 12 with at least one dose.

Second dose vaccinations are set to ramp up in coming weeks as the region sees a boost in vaccine shipments.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 23 active, 3,838 total, 3,732 resolved, 83 deaths, 779 variants

Grey-Bruce – seven new, 43 active, 1,395 total, 1,345 resolved, seven deaths, 397 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 30 active, 2,687 total, 2,604 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – none new, 22 active, 1,862 total, 1,783 resolved, 57 deaths, 297 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 25 active, 3,549 total, 3,462 resolved, 62 deaths (one new), 620 variants

Ontario health officials reported 296 new cases Tuesday, the lowest daily total since September.