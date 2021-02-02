The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 17 new cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.

Very similar numbers were reported by health officials on Monday, though no data was available on the health unit's website as the reporting system was being updated.

As of Tuesday, there have been 5,722 cases, including 3,827 resolved and 175 deaths, leaving 1,720 active cases.

One new school case was reported late Monday by the Thames Valley District School Board at Central Public School in Woodstock. The board says all those affected have been notified.

There are currently nine ongoing outbreak at area seniors' facilities and one in the Adult Emergency Department at the London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) University Hospital. Only staff are currently impacted in that outbreak.

LHSC reports it has 19 inpatients – nine in Critical Care – and 13 staff that are currently positive for COVID-19.

Southwestern Public Health is currently dealing with outbreaks at eight facilities in Elgin and Oxford counties.

Two new resident cases and one new staff case were add at the Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock, where there are now a total of 40 resident and 10 staff cases, but no deaths.

No new cases or deaths were reported at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, and PeopleCare Tavistock where there have been a combined total of 220 cases and 29 deaths..

Lambton Public Health is also dealing with a number of outbreaks, but no new cases or deaths were reported at Vision Rest Home in Sarnia or Village on the St. Clair in Sarnia, which are the largest active outbreaks..

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 13 new, 152 active, 2,318 total, 2,109 resolved, 57 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 68 active, 1,845 total, 1,739 resolved, 38 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 53 active, 1,333 total, 1,237 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 30 active, 649 total, 618 resolved, one death

Huron-Perth – four new, 74 active, 1,231 total, 1,116 resolved, 41 deaths (one new death)

Across Ontario, 745 cases and 14 deaths were reported Tuesday, but health officials say data migration has resulted in an underestimation of the count.