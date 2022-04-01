One northern highway remains closed, another reopened following two crashes

Highway 11 has reopened following a crash in Moonbeam Friday morning, while crews are working to clear the crash that has closed Highway 652 near Cochrane for more than 12 hours.

COCHRANE AREA

Highway 652 has been closed in both directions from Cochrane to Detour Mine for almost 12 hours following a collision, 511 Ontario says.

The Ministry of Transportation website said the closure began about 8:30 p.m. Thursday and affects the portion of the road in Brower Township, east of Cochrane, between Secondary Highway 574 and Kattawagami River Bridge.

Const. Julie Vinneau told CTV News in an email at 9:18 a.m. Friday "Highway 652 should open shortly, once a commercial motor vehicle has been removed" from the scene.

No word on how many vehicles were involved, what caused the crash or the estimated reopening time.

MOONBEAM

A second road crash, just west of the first, closed Highway 11 at D'Amours Road in Moonbeam, between Smooth Rock Falls and Kapuskasing, for several hours Friday morning, 511 Ontario said in a tweet around 7:30 a.m.

Police reopened Highway 11 shortly before 11 a.m., Const. Julie Vienneau said in a tweet.

The crash involved at least one commercial vehicle, but no word on how many vehicles were involved or the cause of the crash.

It is unknown if there are any injuries in either crash.

Both crashes are still under investigation, Vinneau said, and more details will be provided as they become available.

FROST HEAVE

Highway 11 continues to be reduced to one lane until further notice at kilometre 269 in the Burk's Falls area due to frost heave, 511 Ontario said in a tweet.

More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.