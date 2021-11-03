One of Canada's most expensive orders: Someone in Vancouver spent $1,600 on a single delivery this year

Someone in Canada managed to spend $1,600 on a single takeout order earlier this year, according to data from a delivery app.

In its annual Cravings Report, Uber Eats said Wednesday that the country's largest order was placed in Vancouver. The company would not say what that order included, but told CTV News it was placed at the city's high-end Gotham Steakhouse and Bar.

Looking at its menu, it may not be hard to rack up that size of a bill. An appetizer of local organic caviar would take a $165 chunk out of the tab. Its A5 Wagyu beef appetizer would add another $70.

There's also a seafood tower for $199, though most of the appetizer options range from $13.50 (soup of the day or clam chowder) to $35.25 (Applewood smoked salmon).

Entrees, too, range in price, but the more expensive steaks are listed between $94.50 and $175, not including extras such as mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus or steak sauce.

Raw steaks can also be ordered through the restaurant's takeout menu.

CTV News has reached out to Gotham for more on what actually was ordered through Uber Eats. It's possible the order also included alcohol, which would further increase the price.

Also noted by Uber Eats was that the most popular special instruction given to Vancouver restaurants was "no green onion."

According to the company's data, Nanaimo residents tip the most, and are most likely Canada-wide to say "please" or "thank you." Those placing orders in Victoria and Kelowna were also in the top three when it comes to tipping.

Kelowna is considered one of the top three in terms of pickiness as well, a category based on which cities had the most special instructions (Regina and St. John's placed first and second).