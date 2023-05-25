iHeartRadio

One of Rwanda's most wanted genocide suspects arrested in South Africa after 22 years on run


image.jpeg
One of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda's genocide, a police officer suspected of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 people at a church nearly three decades ago, has been arrested in South Africa after 22 years on the run, a special tribunal set up by the United Nations to find the perpetrators said Thursday.
