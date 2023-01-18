One of the accused in Megan Gallagher's death will plead guilty

One of the nine people accused in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher intends to plead guilty.

The lawyer for John Wayne Sanderson told CTV News his client will enter a guilty plea for offering an indignity to human remains on March 1.

The 30-year-old Gallagher was reported missing in September 2020. After years of searching, Gallagher’s remains were found along the South Saskatchewan River near St. Louis, Sask. in September.

Eight others have been charged in connection with her death, including four first-degree murder charges.

Police arrested the final suspect, 24-year-old Summer-Sky Henry on Jan. 4 after a months-long search.