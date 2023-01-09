'One of the gems of the north side': Historic Fredericton church may face wrecking ball due to cost of repair
The Church of St. John the Evangelist in Fredericton is back on the chopping block.
Built in 1855, the church could soon be demolished because the cost to save it, as much as $70,000, is over budget.
Jeremy Mouat, president of the Fredericton Heritage Trust, says proposals to repurpose the 168-year-old structure didn't work out.
"We're still hoping to find a saviour and interested parties have approached us. We keep our fingers crossed that there will be such a person that cares about maintaining the church, not as a church per se, but just as a building that still has a future and a role to play here on the north side of Fredericton," said Mouat.
"The north side of Fredericton doesn't have a lot of really terrific heritage buildings like the south side does, but this is absolutely one of the gems of the north side."
The Fredericton Historic Trust is still taking proposals for the purchase of the church to hopefully save it from the wrecking ball.
