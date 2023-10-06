'One of the greatest tournaments in Canada': Autumn Open celebrates 50 years of elite bowling

Elite bowlers from across Canada have made their way to Calgary for the 50th anniversary of the Autumn Open.

The four-day, five-pin tournament runs from Oct. 5 to 8 at Paradise Lanes.

"I have played a couple of years here at the Autumn Open. It's been a good tournament for me. I like coming out to Calgary -- I like the atmosphere," said Rylan Willier, 2022 Autumn Open champion.

Another participant is Calgary’s Tracy Smith, who started bowling around the same time the tournament started.

"I think it's really interesting because we have quite a few ladies participating in this event," Smith said.

"One of the only sports where women actually compete against the men. So, it’s just a lot of fun."

The tournament always runs over Thanksgiving weekend, giving the approximately 300 bowlers a different turkey to get.

It was in 2009 that Paradise Lanes began hosting the tournament, giving organizers a month and one sponsor to pull it all off.

"I just didn't want to see it end. In all honesty, to see it make it to 50 is an accomplishment," said Maria Wood, co-chair for the Autumn Open.

The tournament was first held at the Chinook Bowladrome in 1973.

It moved to Toppler Bowl in 1998.

Paradise Lanes has hosted it for 15 years, now.

"If it would have ended at 35 years, that was something I was adamant was not going to happen," Wood said.

Wood's husband has competed in it while her son-in-law has won it four times.

Those participating this weekend are glad it's still running.

"Fifty years is a really long time. It’s a legacy in this sport. It gives us an opportunity to kind of look back and see what the sport means over a long period of time," Smith said.

"It's one of the greatest tournaments in Canada. We've got players from coast to coast," Willier said.

The entry fee for the tournament is $240.

It wraps up Sunday night.