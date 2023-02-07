One of the people found dead in Bowmanville was pregnant, police say

One of the people found dead in a Bowmanville home last weekend was pregnant, Durham police said.

In an update on Tuesday, police released the identities of the two victims in the region’s third homicide of 2023.

They said 28-year-old Aram Kamel and 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy were discovered suffering from obvious signs of trauma inside their home on Crombie Street on the afternoon of Feb. 4.

Police were initially dispatched to the address after getting a call to check the well-being of the occupants.

Investigators revealed on Tuesday that Alzubaidy was pregnant at the time of the incident. They noted that Kamel previously went by the name of Aram Al-Kamisi.

Police did not disclose the relationship between the victims.

No suspect information has been released.

Police said it appears to be an “isolated incident,” and there is no risk to public safety.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.