One of the pilots killed in northwestern Ontario crash was wanted for murder

On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout said they have identified all four victims of an airplane crash that occurred in the area sometime between April 29 and April 30. One of them was wanted for murder.

Identified so far are Gene Lahrkamp, 36 of Kincardine, Ont.; Abhinav Handa, 26, of Richmond, B. C.; and, Duncan Bailey, 37 of Kamloops, B.C. The fourth victim won't be named until their family is notified, police said.

According to the Canadian Press, British Columbia's gang-enforcement unit says one of the four people who died in the crash was a fugitive wanted for murder by police in Thailand.

The unit says Ontario resident Lahrkamp was wanted for the February murder of Jimi Sandhu, which occurred in Thailand.

The search was conducted by Joint Rescue Coordination Centre-Trenton, Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and Ministry of Natural Resources. The plane was reported overdue April 30 and the investigation began around 7:45 a.m. on April 30, after the wreckage was located.

"The OPP would like to thank Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service for their assistance throughout this investigation," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"The crash remains under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board."

Sioux Lookout OPP asks anyone with information about the crash to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.