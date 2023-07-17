One of the Sault's oldest churches is for sale

A congregation in Sault Ste. Marie is preparing to say goodbye to its long-time home. St. Andrew's United Church, which has stood at its downtown location since 1875, is for sale, and the congregation is considering how to keep going as a community without a physical structure.

The decision to sell St. Andrew's hits hard for long-time members, with some already grieving the pending loss of their historic building.

"We all have memories of this church," said an emotional board of trustees chair Daniel Sharp.

"People we've lost, it's very difficult."

Sharp said with membership numbers continuing to drop, the building is just too big and too expensive to maintain.

"In the ‘60s and ‘70s, we were having two services a Sunday, we were bussing children in to the Sunday schools, there was overflow and Emmanuel and Willowgrove churches were started to handle that," said Sharp.

"And now, we just don't need this building. And it's a big expense for us to bear."

Rev. Melody Duncanson-Hales with the United Church of Canada said even though St. Andrew's will soon close, the congregation will likely remain intact.

"We have lots of stories across United Church, and I would suspect many other denominations, that have found worshipping spaces in public areas like schools or neighbouring churches," Duncanson-Hales said.

Meantime, Sharp said there are no conditions placed on the sale as far as future use, adding there are a number of possibilities.

"There's a potential, depending on who buys the property and what their use intentions are, that we might be able to remain a tenant," he said.

"That's happened in many other places, and this could become a multi-use facility, of which we would be one user."

Despite its age, St. Andrew's United doesn’t have a heritage designation. It was built in 1875 with additions made in 1908. A fire prompted the rebuilding of the church in 1942, with further additions made in 1960.