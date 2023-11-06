One of the warmest Octobers in past 25 years recorded in Waterloo Region
This past October in Waterloo Region was one of the warmest in recent memory.
The University of Waterloo weather station's summary shows that it was the fourth warmest October in the past 25 years.
The overall temperature was a little over a degree and a half above average for the month.
The average daily high was 15.4 Celsius and the low was 6.8 C.
The temperature went below zero a little after midnight on Oct. 23, which was the first time since May 18, making the frost-free season last 158 days.
The highest temperature for October was 29.2 C, while the lowest was -2.4 C.
While the 78 milometers of rain for the month was close to the average, it brought the total precipitation for the year up to 824 mm. This is 142 mm more than the average amount of precipitation for the first 10 months of the year.
-
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas warToronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crashDozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
-
$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP sayMore than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.
-
Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuriesA 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
-
Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schoolsWaterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in AlbertaStarting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.
-
Kitchener crash closes section of Huron RoadA collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.