One of the world's largest aircraft carriers to visit Halifax this weekend
One of the world's largest aircraft carriers, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is scheduled to visit Halifax this weekend as part of its first deployment.
The U.S. navy issued a statement today saying the massive warship is expected to arrive in Halifax harbour on Friday, the ship's first port visit outside the United States.
The carrier and several support vessels, known as a carrier strike group, sailed from their home port in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4 and have been taking part in naval exercises in the North Atlantic.
Described as the U.S. navy's most advanced aircraft carrier, the US$13.3-billion warship is the first of the new Ford class of carriers.
It's designed to carry a wider variety of planes, operate with fewer sailors and it uses a new electromagnetic system for launching aircraft, which replaces the steam catapults used by most carriers.
After the ship was commissioned five years ago, it was beset by problems with its launch system and the elevators that bring missiles and bombs to jets on the flight deck.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.
-
