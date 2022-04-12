'One of the worst ever' years for potholes in Timmins, Mayor George Pirie says

Navigating Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins in the spring can be tricky, especially this year.

Motorists' vehicles may encounter gaps in pavement along the major thoroughfare and just about anywhere in the city this year.

"One of the worst ever isn’t it," said Timmins Mayor George Pirie. "I mean it’s a terrible winter and a terrible spring. A lot of mixed weather. So yeah, it’s difficult to keep track of these things."

City officials said Timmins has a significant freeze-thaw cycle each winter and spring, and that combined with high volumes of traffic creates holes in road surfaces.

Last year, the city bought a piece of equipment called the 'Python.' It allows crews to repair the potholes without having to wait for a specific temperature.

"It’s a self-contained unit and the asphalt can be kept hot. And the other benefit of the Python, of course, it blows out all the water first," Pirie said.

The city's communications department is also trying a new tactic this year. It's using social media to keep people informed about potholes and where crews are working.

"It also gives them an opportunity to engage with us a little bit. So I read all of their comments. I try to answer questions," said Amanda Dyer, the city's communications coordinator.

The province does require that the city fix a pothole within a prescribed period, depending on its size and where it's located, but the city said it has to be aware of a problem first. The city encourages people to report a pothole by calling it into Service Timmins or by filling out an online form on its website.