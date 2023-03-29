One of three aggressive turkeys leaves Mud Lake

The National Capital Commission says one of three aggressive turkeys roaming around Mud Lake in Ottawa's west end has left the area, while the other two are keeping their distance from humans.

Two weeks ago, the NCC closed parts of the trail in the Britannia Conservation Area to keep the public away from the poultry, and planned to safely capture and relocate the turkeys.

“They are intimidating," Christine Norman said on March 19 after being confronted by the three large male turkeys.

The NCC says its staff have been monitoring the turkey at Mud Lake for "some time".

"After the NCC Conservation Officer team and biologists visited the site recently, it became clear that the Mud Lake turkeys have lost their fear of humans and are approaching people because of past association with feeding," the NCC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two weeks after announcing plans to live trap the birds and move them off-site, no captures have taken place yet.

"One turkey has left Mud Lake," NCC strategic communications advisor Benoit Desjardins said in a statement.

"The two that remain mostly keep their distance now. We think that the conservation officers’ patrols have had a positive impact on their behaviour."

The NCC is strongly advising the public to avoid the Mud Lake trails as staff evaluate the "best way to proceed" with dealing with the turkeys.

If the birds are captured, they will be relocated to another NCC site in the Greenbelt.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Shaun Vardon

We’re monitoring wild turkeys at Mud Lake. ��



We plan to safely capture and relocate the turkeys with a minimum amount of stress to the birds.



We strongly advise users to avoid Mud Lake for the time being. pic.twitter.com/9I1nUmqBOU