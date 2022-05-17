One of three suspects in custody after break and enter caught on tape

One person is in custody for allegedly breaking and entering after a Sarnia, Ont. business owner saw they were being robbed in real-time thanks to a video surveillance system.

The Sarnia Police Service say that at approximately 3:15 a.m. on May 13, police responded to a business near the intersection of London Line and Blackwell Sideroad for a report of a break and enter.

Police were initially tipped off by a surveillance system that fed live video to the business owner who immediately contacted police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police apprehended a suspect who was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation revealed that there were three individuals involved with the break and enter, one of which was the suspect sitting inside the SUV.

Police also determined that thousands of dollars of video gaming systems were stolen from the business, and some of the stolen electronics were located inside the SUV.

Sarnia police say that a search for the missing two suspects who fled on foot was conducted with the help of OPP and the K9 unit. The search resulted in locating some of the stolen property, but the suspects could not be found.

Police also say that the SUV used in the break and enter was also stolen earlier that night from a Sarnia residence.

Police also suspect that the suspects in this case made a false report just prior to the break and enter in order to draw police away from the area by calling 9-1-1 and reporting a crime in a different part of the city.

As a result, a 33-year-old woman from Sarnia is charged with:

One count of break and enter

Mischief under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The other two suspects are still at large.

If anyone has information as to the identity of the other two suspects, they please asked to contact Sarnia police at 519-344-8861 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.