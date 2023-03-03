One of two wanted suspects arrested in London shooting investigation

London police have found and arrested one of two people wanted in relation to a shooting investigation in London.

According to a release, police have arrested a previously wanted 30-year-old London man charged with several offences including discharge firearm with intent to wound, point a firearm, occupy motor vehicle with firearm and breach of probation.

Officers are still looking for another suspect — a white man in his 40s with a medium build, bald or shaved head and wearing a black sweater.

A third man who was initially arrested at the scene s a 29-year-old from London who is charged with carry concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition, among other things.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called for reports of a gunshot in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road east.