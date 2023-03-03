One of two wanted suspects arrested in London shooting investigation
London police have found and arrested one of two people wanted in relation to a shooting investigation in London.
According to a release, police have arrested a previously wanted 30-year-old London man charged with several offences including discharge firearm with intent to wound, point a firearm, occupy motor vehicle with firearm and breach of probation.
Officers are still looking for another suspect — a white man in his 40s with a medium build, bald or shaved head and wearing a black sweater.
A third man who was initially arrested at the scene s a 29-year-old from London who is charged with carry concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition, among other things.
Around 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called for reports of a gunshot in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road east.
-
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demandGrocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Winter weather and capacity limits at Toronto Pearson airport factor into spring break travelWinter weather and changes at Canada’s largest airport are playing a role during the busiest spring break travel period in years.
-
Timmins art exhibition features 30 years of artwork from 3 siblingsNorthern Ontario is home to many artists who have showcased their work across the region. Now, the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre is now home to a new and unique showcase by three siblings.
-
Spitfires put fighting in the spotlightThe Windsor Spitfires brought the fighting back to hockey during Saturday’s game vs Sarnia
-
Community volunteer collective helps vulnerable Edmontonians downtownVarious community and faith groups put differences aside and gathered Sunday to help hand out warm food and wellness kits to vulnerable Edmontonians.
-
Saints win goldThe St. Clair men’s basketball team won the provincial title Sunday afternoon with a resounding 106-77 over the 19-1 George Brown Huskies
-
Maple Festival in Essex doubles in sweetness with expansion to second locationThe annual Maple Festival in Essex is now twice as sweet, expanding to a second location with more things to do and learn about the sap-tacular treat.
-
'A second life': Here's how a Sask. researcher is working to create building material out of face masksFor one University of Regina researcher, giving a face masks a second use is part of a larger effort to cut down on waste and create products through recycling.