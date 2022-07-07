One person, 32 charges

A string of thefts in Lambton County dating back to March has led to 32 charges against one person, according to OPP.

Starting on March 1, police were called to the location of a vehicle and trailer reported stolen on Courtright Line.

Police say a person was seen with the vehicle and tried to flee when officers approached. After resisting arrest, the person was taken into custody.

OPP began investigating multiple thefts and break-and-enters throughout the county and were able to link the accused to many of them.

According to police, the value of property that has been recovered and returned to the rightful owners is more than $500,000.

A 32-year-old man from Petrolia, has been charged with the following: