One person, 32 charges
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A string of thefts in Lambton County dating back to March has led to 32 charges against one person, according to OPP.
Starting on March 1, police were called to the location of a vehicle and trailer reported stolen on Courtright Line.
Police say a person was seen with the vehicle and tried to flee when officers approached. After resisting arrest, the person was taken into custody.
OPP began investigating multiple thefts and break-and-enters throughout the county and were able to link the accused to many of them.
According to police, the value of property that has been recovered and returned to the rightful owners is more than $500,000.
A 32-year-old man from Petrolia, has been charged with the following:
- Six counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Six counts of break and enter
- Three counts of theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle
- Four counts of theft over $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
- Flight from peace officer
- Resist peace officer
- Possession of break in instruments
- Mischief over $5,000
- Fail to comply with probation order
-
Sight and sounds of Sunfest return to Victoria ParkAfter a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sunfest has returned to downtown London for the next four days with live performances.
-
Two males rushed to hospital after double stabbing outside mall in MississaugaTwo young victims were rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a mall parking lot in Mississauga Thursday.
-
Sudbury develops safety plan for city's 10 most dangerous intersectionsGreater Sudbury is working on strategies to improve safety at 10 intersections in the city with higher-than-normal rates of collisions.
-
New video shows moments before Ottawa LRT train derailedOn the final day of public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit, the commission saw new video that showed a train leaving Tremblay station moments before it derailed last September.
-
Elected officials in Lakeshore 'make a splash' opening new park amenitiesLakeshore Mayor Tom Bain and fellow councillors were left soaking, but in good spirits, after being the first users of the splash pad bucket at River Ridge Park on Oakwood Avenue.
-
'I am decimated': 'Real Housewives' star poses tribute to actor sonA Canadian actor is being remembered by his realty-TV-star mother as "the most beautiful human" in a post that confirms the young man's death.
-
More wildfire danger expected in B.C. this month, despite rainy June: forecastForecasters are expecting wildfire danger to increase this month in British Columbia, despite the cool and soggy weather experienced across much of the province in June.
-
Calgary retailers, restaurants ready to wrangle in record Stampede salesThe Calgary Stampede is set to bring millions of dollars to the city's economy as local retailers and restaurants expect to cash in on a much-needed recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from ChicagoThe Ottawa Senators acquired star forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in a major trade for the franchise on Thursday.