iHeartRadio

One person, 32 charges

image.jpg

A string of thefts in Lambton County dating back to March has led to 32 charges against one person, according to OPP.

Starting on March 1, police were called to the location of a vehicle and trailer reported stolen on Courtright Line.

Police say a person was seen with the vehicle and tried to flee when officers approached. After resisting arrest, the person was taken into custody.

OPP began investigating multiple thefts and break-and-enters throughout the county and were able to link the accused to many of them.

According to police, the value of property that has been recovered and returned to the rightful owners is more than $500,000.

A 32-year-old man from Petrolia, has been charged with the following:

  • Six counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Six counts of break and enter
  • Three counts of theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle
  • Four counts of theft over $5,000
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Flight from peace officer
  • Resist peace officer
  • Possession of break in instruments
  • Mischief over $5,000
  • Fail to comply with probation order
12