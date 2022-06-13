iHeartRadio

One person airlifted in critical condition after Wasaga Beach crash

Ornge air ambulance arrives at the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Mon., June 13, 2022. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

A man in his 30s suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Wasaga Beach Monday.

According to fire officials, a pickup truck with two occupants rolled in the area of County Road 7 just north of Morgan Road

Fire officials say one person had to be freed from the vehicle.

The extent of the other individual's injuries is unclear at this time.

The road will be closed for a few hours as police investigate the cause of the collision.

12