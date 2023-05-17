One person airlifted to hospital after crash, careless driving charge laid
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
One person has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash southeast of London, Ont.
According to OPP, the crash happened in the area of Lyons Line and Putnam Road, and police say investigators are in the early stages.
Putnam Road is closed at Crossley Hunter Line and Century Line, Lyons Line is closed at Whitaker Road and Pigram Line as the vehicles are removed from the scene.
One driver was transported to hospital via Air Ornge with non-life threatening injuries, while the second driver was uninjured.
As a result, a 36-year-old from Woodbridge has been charged with careless driving.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
There is no word on how the crash happened.
-
Downtown Barrie's public art exhibition returns for 3rd yearA public art exhibition returns on display in downtown Barrie for its third year.
-
Report of impaired driving leads to assault, weapons chargesA complaint about a potentially impaired driver with a gun in the town of Matachewan, southeast of Timmins, led to the discovery of several weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfiresNew air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continuesAs Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Fraudsters clone Chapman's Ice Cream Facebook page in attempt to scam publicOfficials with Chapman's Ice Cream are warning about a scam after the Markdale company's Facebook page was cloned by fraudsters trying to gain personal information with the temptation of a contest.
-
Smoky skies cause Stampeders to postpone Fanfest but not gameThe smoky skies have resulted in the Calgary Stampeders pressing pause on Fanfest.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offlineNOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Ottawa man nets $10,000 fine for illegal walleye haul in northern OntarioAn Ottawa fisherman has been fined $10,000 for catching ten times the allowable amount of walleye while fishing in northern Ontario.