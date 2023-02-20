One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Cambridge

Three people were transported to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge Monday.

Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Can-Amera Parkway and Burnett Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

Air Ornge Ambulance confirmed a female passenger was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Waterloo regional police said the drivers of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital.

Cambridge resident Liz Pierce said she was hosting a gathering at her home that backs onto Can-Amera Parkway when she heard the collision.

“It looked pretty bad. They were trying to get the drivers out of the car. My husband witnessed it from the window, saying that they were using the Jaws of Life to get the people out of the one vehicle,” Pierce said. “Shortly after that, you could hear the air ambulance coming and actually landing behind the house.”

Can-Amera was closed between Baintree Way and Franklin Boulevard, but reopened around 6 p.m.

"We get multiple accidents a year here," said Pierce. "Speeding can be done here."

Serious crash in Cambridge. @Ornge has just landed @CTVKitchener https://t.co/nJT92QV7bb pic.twitter.com/y4NSnaNiwQ

Regional police say four collisions have been reported at the intersection in 2023. Three of the crashes have involved property damage, while the Monday crash was the first to involve injuries.

There is no word yet from investigators on a cause of the collision.