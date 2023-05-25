One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener

A person in critical condition has been airlifted to an out-of-region hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told CTV News a man in his 40s was transported to Hamilton General with critical injuries.

Waterloo regional police confirmed a 41-year-old driver was transported to hospital by air ambulance.

The crash appears to involve at least two vehicles, one of which suffered extensive damage to its front end. The other had heavy damage along the driver’s side and could be seen on the roadway boulevard.

Waterloo regional police closed a portion of Ottawa Street North for the collision investigation.

Police said the collision involved a Honda Accord and a Toyota Camry on Ottawa Street North, near Nottingham Avenue.

"The initial investigation indicated that the Honda was being driven in an erratic manner east on Ottawa Street North when it crossed the centre line and collided with the Toyota, which was heading west," police said.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m. emergency services responded to multiple reports of a vehicle being driven erratically eastbound on Ottawa Street North near Nottingham Avenue.

UPDATE:



Ottawa Street North will remain closed for the next several hours for a two-vehicle collision investigation.



One driver has been transported to an out-of-region hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.



Occ: 23-146137 (951) https://t.co/KWkxaEV7ox