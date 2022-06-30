iHeartRadio

One person airlifted to hospital after crash near Petrolia

(Source: OPP/Twitter)

One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash in Lambton County, according to police.

Police have closed Bentpath Line between Marthaville Road and Tramway Road, about 20 minutes south of Petrolia.

OPP say updates will be provided when they become available.

12