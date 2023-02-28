One person airlifted to hospital after workplace incident

One person has been seriously injured following a workplace incident on Monday.

According to the Central York Fire services, crews received a call just before 1 p.m for reports of a construction worker pinned under a large beam on Main Street in Newmarket.

The Central York Fire services say upon arrival, the team carried out a rescue operation and freed the worker while keeping the area safe.

The worker was transferred from the roof of the building to an ambulance and then airlifted to a Trauma centre via Ornge air ambulance.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.