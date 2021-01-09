At least five people have been injured in a hammer attack at Bloor-Yonge subway station Saturday evening.

Police were called to the station around 8:45 p.m. after a man armed with a hammer reportedly struck several people on the subway platform.

Toronto Paramedic Services said five people suffered minor injuries. Three of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later located and was taken into custody.

Police believe it was a random incident.

