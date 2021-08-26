One person arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run downtown
One person is in custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning in a fail-to-remain collision in the city’s downtown core, Toronto police say.
It happened near Queen’s Quay and York Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Police say the pedestrian was struck on the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect vehicle, which police identified as a black Jeep, did not remain at the scene and was later found on Richardson Street, investigators say.
According to police, one person has been arrested and charged.
The circumstances surrounding the fatal collision are still under investigation and police are asking members of the public to come forward with surveillance or dash camera footage of the incident.
A collision reconstructionist is on the scene and road closures are in effect in the area.
The victim has not yet been identified by investigators.
