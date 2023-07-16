One person arrested after police standoff in Sarnia
Sarnia police said a man with a warrant out for his arrest had locked himself in a room at a residence in the area of Campbell Street and Whitmore Avenue when police arrived Saturday evening.
A standoff lasted for about an hour and fifteen minutes. During that time, police said the man told officers he had firearms and other weapons, but no direct threats were made.
Officers contained the area during the standoff to ensure the public’s safety.
After ongoing negotiations, police were able to arrest the suspect peacefully just after 7 p.m.
Police said they didn’t find any firearms inside the home, and no additional charges were laid.
The 36-year-old male was arrested on a surety warrant - order of committal, and brought to a corrections facility.
— A surety is someone who agrees to certain obligations to ensure an accused person released on bail abides by their bail conditions. When a surety wishes to be relieved of their duties, they may apply to the Court to have their duties dismissed. When this occurs, a Justice issues an Order for Committal, which is a Surety Warrant that orders police officers to arrest the accused person to deliver them to a corrections facility for imprisonment.
