One person arrested, another in hospital following Woodstock, Ont. weapons incident

One person is in hospital and another has been charged following a weapons call in Woodstock, Ont. Monday.

Police were called to an address on Links Crescent around 4 a.m. for an incident.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old suspect from Toronto and charged him with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police say there was no threat to public safety.