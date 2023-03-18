One person arrested during St. Patrick’s Day RIDE program: Windsor police

Windsor police say officers inspected 320 vehicles during their St. Patrick’s Day RIDE program Friday night.

The Windsor Police Service’s Traffic Unit set up the programs throughout the city to ensure drivers didn’t have a few green beers before getting behind the wheel.

Check out our RIDE program set up on Riverside Drive, near Lauzon Road. pic.twitter.com/5NAoQNmRdp

According to police, 320 vehicles were inspected, 81 enforcement actions were issued, three three-day licence suspensions were issued, three roadside tests were administered and one person was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample.

Jefferson Rd at Edger with a driver who refused to provide a breath sample. pic.twitter.com/wvRoqGalaM