One person arrested following alleged armed robbery on Montreal Road

Ottawa police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged armed robbery last week.

Police said in a news release that a suspect entered a store in the 500-block of Montreal Road, east of St. Laurent Boulevard at around 2 p.m. Thursday and allegedly stole several items. When he was confronted by an employee, police claim the man produced a firearm and ran away.

No one was hurt.

Officers found the man a short time later and also found a replica firearm the suspect had thrown away.

Jonathan Brethour, 36, is charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and wearing a disguise.