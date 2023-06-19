iHeartRadio

One person arrested following alleged armed robbery on Montreal Road


The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged armed robbery last week.

Police said in a news release that a suspect entered a store in the 500-block of Montreal Road, east of St. Laurent Boulevard at around 2 p.m. Thursday and allegedly stole several items. When he was confronted by an employee, police claim the man produced a firearm and ran away.

No one was hurt.

Officers found the man a short time later and also found a replica firearm the suspect had thrown away.

Jonathan Brethour, 36, is charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and wearing a disguise.

