One person arrested following Friday morning assault in Barrie

One person has been taken into custody in connection to an alleged assault in Barrie on Friday morning.

The arrest is believed to be tied to what the Downtown Barrie BIA called a verbal and physical assault against Shak Edwards, the owner of the recently opened Shak's World in the downtown core.

This morning, #BarriePolice responded to an assault that occurred on Maple Ave. Officers searched extensively for the 30-yr old female suspect and tonight she was arrested on an unrelated matter by Orillia OPP. pic.twitter.com/oMziJxp95O

"Downtown Barrie is a welcoming place that gets its strength from the resiliency of its people," Sarah Jensen, the secretary-treasurer of the Downtown Barrie BIA said in a Friday evening news release. "We support those who build our community up and condemn those that tear it down."

.@DowntownBarrie is a welcoming place that gets its strength from the resiliency of its people.



We support those who build our community up, & condemn those that tear it down.



As a result of today’s racist incident, we are pledging a $500 sponsorship donation to Shak’s World pic.twitter.com/00QAyq9bBL

According to Barrie Police, the 30-year-old female suspect was arrested Friday by Orillia OPP on an unrelated matter. After that investigation, the accused was brought back to Barrie. She faces various assault charges and is being held for a bail hearing.

As a result of the incident, the Downtown Barrie BIA is donating $500 to Shak's World, which provides youth with a safe place for physical and mental wellness opportunities.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.