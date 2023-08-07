One person arrested for drug trafficking, following a tip to police

One person has been charged following a tip about a person sleeping in a vehicle.

On Aug. 3, members of the Moosonee OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) detachment responded to reports of an unknown person sleeping in an abandoned vehicle.

“Suspected methamphetamine was seized,” said police, in a social media post on Saturday.

“One person was charged with possession for purpose of trafficking.”

Police are reminding northerners to report suspicious activity to authorities.

“To submit an anonymous crime tip please call Crime Stoppers,” said police.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

