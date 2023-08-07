One person arrested for drug trafficking, following a tip to police
One person has been charged following a tip about a person sleeping in a vehicle.
On Aug. 3, members of the Moosonee OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) detachment responded to reports of an unknown person sleeping in an abandoned vehicle.
“Suspected methamphetamine was seized,” said police, in a social media post on Saturday.
“One person was charged with possession for purpose of trafficking.”
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
Police are reminding northerners to report suspicious activity to authorities.
“To submit an anonymous crime tip please call Crime Stoppers,” said police.
None of the charges has been proven in court.
On Aug 03/23 #MoosoneeOPP responded to reports of an unknown person sleeping in an abandoned vehicle. Suspected methamphetamine was seized. One person was charged with possession for purpose of trafficking. #publicsafety #safestreets #moosonee ^ng pic.twitter.com/La64pEe2xU— OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) August 5, 2023
-
Woman critically injured in early morning crash in CaledonA woman has been rushed to hospital after the drivers of a car and a tractor trailer collided early Tuesday morning in Caledon.
-
Charges laid after early morning traffic stopSeveral items were seized as part of the stop, including a phone, a scale and suspected drugs.
-
Many events planned for Windsor-Essex Pride FestivalWindsor-Essex Pride Festival continues with several events this week.
-
Crow in Grey-Bruce tests positive for West Nile VirusGrey Bruce Public Health (GBHU) has received confirmation that a crow, found deceased in Grey-Bruce, has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
-
What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses todayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years set for this August in ScotlandFor years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
-
92-year-old man charged after allegedly calling victims onto his porch, sexually assaulting themToronto police have charged a 92-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Etobicoke.
-
Some spectators, restaurants unhappy with new Vancouver Pride Parade routeThousands gathered for Vancouver’s annual Pride Parade Sunday, lining the streets of Pacific Boulevard – but not all were fans of the changes to this year's route.
-
Parking woes plague neighbourhoods adjacent to Edmonton Heritage FestivalTens of thousands of people flooded this year's Edmonton Heritage Festival, some of them looking for parking in nearby neighbourhoods — and leaving residents without a place to park their vehicles.