One person arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash near Thamesford, Ont.

Mary Hendriksen’s neighbours says she was a loving mother and grandmother.

The 60-year-old woman died Tuesday after the golf cart she was in was struck by a vehicle on 15th Line in Zorra Township, just north of Thamesford.

Oxford OPP say first responders were called to the scene around 12:25 p.m.

The neighbours, who didn’t want to be identified, say the crash happened directly in front of the property where Hendriksen lived with her husband.

They say she would often use the golf cart on the large property, only rarely going on the road. They added, however, that she would occasionally use the cart to take her grandsons to a property on the other side of 15th Line so they could see ducks there.

OPP say two young children who were also on the golf cart suffered minor injuries. Police say the other driver involved in the crash left the scene and the OPP put out a request for information about a vehicle with front-end damage.

The vehicle was discovered later in the evening in Lakeside, a cluster of homes surrounding a lake. The community is about a 15-minute drive north of Thamesford.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with fail to stop at an accident resulting in death.

The neighbours say Hendriksen had been a lab technician at Woodstock Hospital and retired a few years ago.

They say she was preparing to leave for British Columbia on Wednesday to visit her son.

Police closed 15th Line until 9 p.m. Tuesday to allow the West Region Technical Collision Investigation unit to analyze the scene.

The OPP say they are continuing their investigation