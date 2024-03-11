One person arrested in Midland apartment fire

A Midland man has been arrested in connection to a house fire on Tuesday.

According to police, fire crews were called to a commercial location on King Street, where they located flames coming from the apartments located on the second floor of the building.

Fire crews were able to safely evacuate all occupants within the building and extinguish the fire quickly, no injuries were reported.

As a result of the fire, OPP says the building and the apartments within it are heavily damaged.

As a result of the investigation, on Friday, the OPP arrested a 36-year-old Midland man with no fixed address.

The accused faces charges related to arson and disregard for human life; police say the accused remains in custody and will appear in court at a future date.