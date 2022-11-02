iHeartRadio

Campbell Avenue fire under investigation


Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

One person has been treated for burns on their hands, after fire tore through a home on Campbell Avenue. 

Firefighters were called to the 900 block around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say the flames were quickly put out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Windsor Police and the Office of the 0ntario Fire Marshall.

A damage estimate was not available. 

Update on fire in the 900 Block of Campbell Avenue. Crews doing overhaul and ventilation. *MC

— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) November 2, 2022
12