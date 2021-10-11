iHeartRadio

One person charged in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil

One person faces charges after a two vehicle collision occurred on Yonge Street and 6th Line in Innisfil on Monday, October 11 (Supplied by South Simcoe Police)

One person faces charges following a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say the collision took place at Yonge Street and the 6th Line mid-Monday morning.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. One person has been charged with failing to stop at a stop sign. 

