One person charged in Collingwood homicide

One person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was killed in Collingwood on Friday.

According to OPP, on Friday, just before 11 p.m., officers from the Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP responded to an address on Matthew Way in Collingwood after receiving reports of a disturbance and soon after launched a homicide investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old Jeffrey Young of Wasaga Beach has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.

OPP has identified the victim as 33-year-old Dustin Leblond of Clearview Township.

The accused appeared in Bail Court on Sunday and remains in custody. Police say he is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood at a future date.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or 1-888-310-1122.