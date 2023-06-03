One person charged in Collingwood homicide
One person has been charged with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old man was killed in Collingwood on Friday.
According to OPP, on Friday, just before 11 p.m., officers from the Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP responded to an address on Matthew Way in Collingwood after receiving reports of a disturbance and soon after launched a homicide investigation.
As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old Jeffrey Young of Wasaga Beach has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.
OPP has identified the victim as 33-year-old Dustin Leblond of Clearview Township.
The accused appeared in Bail Court on Sunday and remains in custody. Police say he is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood at a future date.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or 1-888-310-1122.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: policeA crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.
-
Life-threatening injuries after Elgin County crashA person from St. Thomas is in hospital with live-threatening injuries after a crash in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Canadian military plane subjected to 'unsafe' Chinese intercepts, DND saysA Canadian military patrol plane was repeatedly intercepted by Chinese military aircraft while deployed to the Indo-Pacific region last month, just as Defence Minister Anita Anand was preparing to announce that Canada would significantly increase its military presence in the region.
-
Jann Arden announced to perform at Caesars WindsorMulti-Platinum singer and songwriter Jann Arden is booked to come to Caesars Windsor this summer.
-
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demandsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
-
Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80One of the men who brought the Winter Olympic Games to Calgary in 1988 has died.
-
-
Why police are warning people with this car to take extra precautionsWaterloo regional police are warning owners to consider taking extra precautions amid what they say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
-
Heat warnings continue for Regina, eastern Sask.A widespread heat warning remains in effect Monday for Regina and parts of eastern and southeastern Saskatchewan.