One person charged in connection with break-in at Outloud North Bay

The North Bay Police service said Wednesday they have charged a 44-year-old man in connection with the break-in at Outloud North Bay on July 20.

Security cameras at the Delaware Street location picked up two suspects, the group said in a post on their Facebook page.

"They were here for well over two hours rummaging through our things," the post said.

"Fridges, clothing, gaming consoles, musical instruments, skateboards, helmets, etc. They actually brought up a dolly and left it here. So their intentions were a lot more than what they left with."

Outloud North Bay is a group that supports LGBTQA+ individuals and the mental health and well-being of youth in the city.

The suspect in the break-in has been charged with break and enter and breaching probation.

He was arrested on July 26 and remains in custody pending a bailing hearing July 29.

In a news release, police said the investigation continues in an effort to locate the stolen property.

"This investigation was aided through the use of video surveillance equipment," the release said.

"Police would like to take this opportunity to remind property owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings."

None of the charges has been proven in court.