One person charged in Temiskaming Shores after complaints of someone following women and girls

Police have charged one person after receiving several complaints between June and September of this year about someone following and watching younger women and girls near Northern College.

Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming Shores said they received several reports about a suspicious person on Latchford Street.

"Further investigation revealed that police had received a number of calls involving an individual who had allegedly been following and watching younger women and girls near the college," police said in a news release Monday.

"On Sept. 28 … the same individual was observed in the vicinity of the college and police were notified."

The 56-year-old suspect was arrested the following day just after 6 p.m. and charged with three counts of criminal harassment and one count of trespassing at night.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 2 in Temiskaming Shores.