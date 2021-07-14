One person charged in two-vehicle crash in Alliston
Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Nottawasaga OPP responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision in Alliston Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Young and King Streets at 8:35 a.m.
Paramedics assessed both drivers on scene, and one was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
One of the drivers was charged in relation to the incident.
