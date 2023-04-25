One person charged with impaired driving after Kapuskasing collision

A single motor vehicle collision in Kapuskasing recently has resulted in impaired driving charges for the 44-year-old driver.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 3 p.m. April 21 to respond to a motor vehicle collision on Fred Flat Road in the community.

“Police located the vehicle and upon speaking to the driver it was determined that the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages,” the OPP said in a news release.

“The driver was arrested and transported to the Kapuskasing detachment for further testing.”

The suspect was charged with impaired driving. Their vehicle was impounded for seven days and their license suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 12 in Kapuskasing.