One person charged with uttering threats in Leamington
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A Scarborough resident is facing charges after allegedly uttering threats with an imitation firearm at a Leamington business.
Members of the Leamington OPP responded to a report of threats at an Erie Street South business just after 12 a.m. Saturday.
Police say an investigation revealed multiple criminal offences had occurred.
A 49-year-old Scarborough resident was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Imitation Firearm - Use while committing offence (Two Counts)
- Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm (Two Counts)
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
'There were so many things she did for the community': Local teen honours motherMckenna Smith is following in her mother’s footsteps.
-
Giving Tuesday on track for a bigger 2021Every year, millions around the world use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities or a cause they care about. It’s called Giving Tuesday and those who benefit from this day need it now more than ever.
-
Salthaven seeks support to fund Intensive Care Unit equipmentThe Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre near Strathroy, Ont. is fundraising in hopes of purchasing more equipment for their Intensive Care Unit.
-
Windsor-Essex asked to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'Each year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many decide to give back on ‘Giving Tuesday’ the world’s largest generosity movement.
-
Barrie offers free parking to encourage local shoppingFree on-street parking in Barrie during December to encourage shopping locally.
-
Some regional COVID-19 restrictions lifted in B.C., others expanded through holiday seasonWith COVID-19 transmission and vaccination rates changing across B.C., regional health orders are also shifting, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg woman appalled after grandson with cerebral palsy accused of stealing employee’s phone at WalmartA Winnipeg woman is calling on Walmart for an apology after her grandson, who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, was accused of stealing an employee's phone in October.
-
Sask. travellers returning from southern Africa in two weeks of isolationDozens of travellers are in isolation here in the province – after returning from southern Africa in the last two weeks.
-
First Nations leaders honour OPP commissioner with eagle feathers in OrilliaA small group of First Nations leaders honoured OPP commissioner Tom Carrique at a Tuesday morning ceremony outside the OPP headquarters in Orillia.