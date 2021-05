One person is fighting for their life after the rider of a small motorcyle hit a pedestrian.

It happened late Tuesday afternoon near the intersections of Ferndale and Edgehill Drives.

Paramedics say two people were taken from the scene to local hospital. From there, one person is being airlifted to a trauma centre.

Police cannot say when the area may re-open to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.