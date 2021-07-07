One person critically injured after car rolls over, catches fire outside Etobicoke auto dealer
One person is in critical condition in hospital after a car rolled over and burst into flames outside a car dealership in Toronto’s Etobicoke area early on Wednesday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to the KIA dealership at 1581 The Queensway on Wednesday morning for a single car collision.
They arrived to find a small car on its roof amid some small trees, burning.
One occupant of the car was rushed to a hospital trauma centre, while two other occupants exited the vehicle unharmed.
Investigators say they are working to determine what caused the rollover but impairment was ruled out.