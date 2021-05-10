One person critically injured following multi-vehicle collision in North York

One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in North York.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West for a collision at around 5:50 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.

Toronto police said that firefighters rescued one person from a vehicle and that they were being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries via emergency run by Toronto Paramedic Services.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

The intersection has been closed as police investigate the collision.