One person critically injured in crash in Dufferin County

Police at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on 25 Sideroad in Amaranth Township, Ont., on Mon., Sept. 13, 2021 (OPP_CR/Twitter)

One person has been airlifted in serious condition after a collision in Amaranth Township Monday evening.

Dufferin OPP says the single-vehicle crash happened on 25 Sideroad between County Road 12 and the 6th Line around the dinner hour.

The patient suffered life-threatening injuries, according to provincial police.

OPP asks motorists to avoid the area while officers investigate.

